Death Cab For Cutie and Bob Mould both performed as SummerFest in Milwaukee yesterday on the same stage, only a few hours apart, and those close quarters resulted in something fun. During Mould’s afternoon set, Ben Gibbard came out at the very end to perform Hüsker Dü’s “Makes No Sense At All” with Mould and the rest of his band.

Jason Narducy, Mould’s longtime bassist, tweeted about how the whole thing went down. “Before we walked on stage at @Summerfest, Bob told Ben Gibbard the chords to Makes No Sense At All,'” he wrote. “Ben said he thought he could learn it before we got to the end of the set. He grabbed my red guitar and did it.” Another funny tweet sent shortly before all that: “Changing my strings next to DCFC dressing room – is it 2011?”

Watch a clip from the performance below.

“Walking around with your head in the clouds, it makes no sense at all.” Ben Gibbard jumping onstage at Milwaukee Summerfest to join in a classic Husker Du song didn’t make much sense either. Bob Mould still had the energy. pic.twitter.com/SVhB447LEU — Daniel Sturniolo (@daniel_dansturn) July 10, 2022

Before we walked on stage at @Summerfest, Bob told Ben Gibbard the chords to “Makes No Sense At All” pic.twitter.com/MhaINo3iCb — Jason Narducy (@SplitSingleband) July 9, 2022

He grabbed my red guitar and did it pic.twitter.com/9L1K3IYVhL — Jason Narducy (@SplitSingleband) July 9, 2022

Such a fun show! Thank you Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/GMo44omkRl — Jason Narducy (@SplitSingleband) July 9, 2022

Changing my strings next to DCFC dressing room – is it 2011? pic.twitter.com/HevygRWcj9 — Jason Narducy (@SplitSingleband) July 9, 2022

Gibbard performed at a Mould tribute show back in 2012.