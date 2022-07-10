Watch Pearl Jam Cover Neil Young & The Who With Johnny Marr At Hyde Park
Pearl Jam performed in London’s Hyde Park on Saturday night, and Johnny Marr opened the concert for them. Marr stuck around and came out twice during Pearl Jam’s set. He appeared for the first time to play with the band on “Throw Your Hatred Down,” a track off Neil Young’s 1995 album Mirror Ball, Young’s collaborative album with PJ. Marr then came out for the show-closing cover of the Who’s “Baba O’Riley.” “Great to play Hyde Park. Love and thanks to @pearljam for the invitation to join them. POW !,” Marr wrote in a tweet shortly after the event. Check out video below.