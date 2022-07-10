Watch Pearl Jam Cover Neil Young & The Who With Johnny Marr At Hyde Park

News July 10, 2022 11:25 AM By James Rettig
0

Watch Pearl Jam Cover Neil Young & The Who With Johnny Marr At Hyde Park

News July 10, 2022 11:25 AM By James Rettig
0

Pearl Jam performed in London’s Hyde Park on Saturday night, and Johnny Marr opened the concert for them. Marr stuck around and came out twice during Pearl Jam’s set. He appeared for the first time to play with the band on “Throw Your Hatred Down,” a track off Neil Young’s 1995 album Mirror Ball, Young’s collaborative album with PJ. Marr then came out for the show-closing cover of the Who’s “Baba O’Riley.” “Great to play Hyde Park. Love and thanks to @pearljam for the invitation to join them. POW !,” Marr wrote in a tweet shortly after the event. Check out video below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch The Reunited Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For The First Time In 25 Years

3 days ago 0

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

2 days ago 0

Ciara – “Jump”

3 days ago 0

Doja Cat Calls Out Stranger Things Kid Noah Schnapp For Sharing Her DMs About Joseph Quinn

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest