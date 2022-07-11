If you don’t remember Stomp, the British stage show that became a theatrical sensation in the late ’90s, go ask your parents or your older cousin or something. The whole phenomenon has a long history, but all you really need to know is that a bunch of people onstage would make a whole lot of percussive noise with brooms and trash can lids and stuff. Kerwin Frost, a New York-born DJ and comedian and all-around entertainer, clearly remembers Stomp. Frost and Adidas have teamed up for a whole new summer fashion line, and to promote it, Frost has gotten a whole bunch of musicians and comedians together to parody Stomp.

If Kerwin Frost’s whole six-minute Adidas spot has a central star, it’s probably Tim Robinson, the man behind the amazing Netflix sketch show I Think You Should Leave. He plays the one person who seems to realize that it’s weird to suddenly find yourself in a production of Stomp. Robinson stars alongside a whole lot of musicians, including Mac DeMarco, Rxk Nephew, Teezo Touchdown, Kilo Kish, and Justine Skye, as well as Kerwin’s daughter Waffle Frost. Watch the video below.

According to Hypebeast, Kerwin Frost’s summer 2022 collection will be available Wednesday on the Adidas site and at some retailers.