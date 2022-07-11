Cat Power Recreating Bob Dylan’s 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” Show At Royal Albert Hall

Cat Power has announced plans to recreate a night of Bob Dylan’s famous 1966 tour in which he transitioned to performing electric, much to the chagrin of many audience members. That show took place on May 17, 1966 at Manchester’s Free Trade Hall, but bootlegs of the concert mislabeled it as taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and so for decades that’s what it was known by. When the recordings were eventually officially released in 1998, it was even called The Bootleg Series Vol. 4: Bob Dylan Live 1966, The “Royal Albert Hall” Concert. (Dylan would play RAH a few nights after that Manchester show, which was later released as The Real Royal Albert Hall 1966 Concert! in a 2016 collection of live recordings.)

Chan Marshall will put on the show at the Royal Albert Hall on November 5, and she’s promised to follow Dylan’s set closely, with the first half being acoustic and the second electric. “When I finally got the opportunity to play The RAH, it was a no brainer,” Marshall said in a statement. “I just wanted to sing Dylan songs. And as much as any, this collection of his songs, to me, belong there.”

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on 7/15. More details here.

https://twitter.com/RoyalAlbertHall/status/1546419353284972545

Cat Power has covered Dylan a number of times over the years.