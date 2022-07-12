Unwound Announce 2023 Reunion Tour

As portended by a teaser that sent certain sections of Twitter into a frenzy yesterday, Olympia legends Unwound — one of the most important post-hardcore acts of the ’90s and a flagship band for the Kill Rock Stars label — are getting back together next year for their first shows in 21 years. The reunion comprises seven shows next February and March and will feature a new lineup due to founding bassist Vern Rumsey’s death in 2020. Karp/Melvins/Big Business member Jared Warren, billed as Rumsey’s one-time protege, will be taking over on bass, while Scott Seckington — who has played with Unwound’s Justin Trosper and Sara Lund in Nocturnal Habits — has joined in on second guitar and keyboards. The reconstituted Unwound will play seven shows in February and March of next year.

Unwound played the final show of their original run on April 1, 2002 in their hometown, about a year after they released their final album, Leaves Turn Inside You. They remained averse to a reunion in 2012 when Numero Group began a reissue campaign that concludes this September with a new pressing of the 2xLP live album Live Leaves, pieced together from their final tour. “When we put Unwound on the shelf in 2002, we never thought we’d return to the project,” Lund writes in a press release. However, Trosper and Lund have already been playing together as Nocturnal Habits for years, and while mourning Rumsey during periods of COVID isolation, they decided to revive Unwound after all. “Starting over again is a rebellious act against our failure,” Trosper writes.

Tickets for all shows go on sale here this Friday.

TOUR DATES:

02/03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

02/06/23 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

02/14/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/10/23 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

03/15/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer