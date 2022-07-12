High Vis – “Blending”

New Music July 12, 2022 2:10 PM By James Rettig
0

Last month, we named High Vis a Band To Watch when they announced their sophomore album Blending. Both tracks we’ve heard from it, “Talk For Hours” and “Fever Dream,” landed on our best songs of the week list, and today they’re back to share the album’s soaring and melodic title track.

“It became about cloaking yourself in whatever you present to the world, but you’re not defined by that. Just because I wear a trackie, it doesn’t mean that I haven’t read a book,” the band’s Graham Sayle said in a statement. “The message of the album is you’re not who you think you are,” he continues. “You’re not your class background. Whatever it is, you’re not that. Don’t resign yourself to thinking you can’t be this and you can’t be that.”

Listen below.

Blending is out 9/9 via Dais. Pre-order it here.

