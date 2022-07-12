Marcus Mumford Announces Debut Solo Album With Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, & More

News July 12, 2022 12:19 PM By James Rettig
Mumford & Sons leader Marcus Mumford has announced his debut solo album, which is called (self-titled) and will be released on September 16. Mumford shared the news in a social media post, which noted that the album was produced by Blake Mills and will feature contributions from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin.

“In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal,'” reads Mumford’s note. “I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making the album, dear to my heart, called (self-titled).”

At Brandi Carlile’s show in Los Angeles last month, Mumford got on stage to tease his solo project and they debuted a new collaborative song together. “As I was in the process of making a record — with the full blessing and permission of the band that I’m still in — she heard a couple of songs and put her arm around me and said, ‘I’m gonna help you do whatever it is you need to do to finish this,” he said at that show. “And so we went into the studio the next day and wrote and recorded this song, which is the last song on the record.”

Variety confirmed that Mumford & Sons are not breaking up. Last year, their banjo player Winston Marshall took a leave of absence from the band after coming under criticism for his support of right-wing figures.

Here is Mumford’s note and his performance with Carlile:

