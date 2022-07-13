Flo Milli – “No Face”

The charismatic Alabama rapper Flo Milli put out her debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here ?, in 2020 — it landed our best rap albums list and led us to name her one of the best new artists from that year. She’s taken her time following it up. Flo Milli has put out a few stray singles over the past couple years, and now she’s finally ready to release her first proper album, You Still Here, Ho ?, which will be out next week. It’ll include previously shared tracks “Ice Baby,” “PBC,” and last month’s “Conceited.” Today, she’s released another new song, the raunchy and hypnotic “No Face.” Check it out below.

You Still Here, Ho ? is out 7/22 via RCA Records. Pre-save it here.