Rachika Nayar – “Nausea”

Yulissa Benitez

New Music July 13, 2022 11:19 AM By James Rettig
Last month, the Brooklyn musician Rachika Nayar announced her sophomore album Heaven Come Crashing with its title track, which made its way onto our best songs of the week list. Today, Nayar is back with another cut from the album, “Nausea,” which incorporates a teeth-chattering synth that’s wrapped around by some spacey keys and guitars and builds to a transcendent finish.

“Around the time of writing this song, I was listening to a lot of 90s trance from labels like Eye-Q Records,” she said in a statement. “There’s just something incredible about how they wring such heart-wrenching dance floor anthems out of the plainest melodies and chintziest digital synths, one of which I used on this song (the M1 piano).” Listen below.

Heaven Come Crashing is out 8/26 via NNA Tapes.

