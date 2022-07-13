Modern Woman – “Ford”

Modern Woman are a four-piece out of London who released their debut EP, Dogs Fighting In My Dream, last year. It offered up a more operatic and elegant take on the post-punk wave that has been coming out of the UK over the last few years. Today, they’re back with their first new single since then, “Ford,” which is prickly and haunting and comes with a stomping rhythm and some enticing melodramatics from bandleader Sophie Harris. I like the way she delivers the track’s central refrain in a slow, enticing drawl: “I lay down in my brother’s Ford.”

“‘Ford’ has been one of the oldest songs in our repertoire,” Sophie Harris said in a statement, “I wrote the bassline loop for it a long time ago, one day when I only had a bass to hand. I structured the song and added guitar and simple vocal. I wanted to give it a raw and slightly sinister feel to it. We can spend an incredibly long time working a song in our practice space before we ever play it live, so we wanted to make sure that energy resonated through the recording.”

Watch a video for it below.

“Ford” is out now via End Of The Road Records.