Ylayali – “Circle Change”

New Music July 13, 2022 4:09 PM By James Rettig
0

Francis Lyons is a Philadelphia musician who has clocked time in bands like Free Cake For Every Creature, 2nd Grade, and 22º Halo, and he’s also released solo material at a steady pace, most recently under the name Ylayali. He’s put out a couple projects over the past couple years, and today he’s announcing a new album called Separation, which will be released this September via Dear Life Records. Its lead single “Circle Change” is great — it starts off warm and hazy and hypnotic and breaks out into a stuttering, nervy rock song. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Green Walls”
02 “Burnt Axiom”
03 “Natural”
04 “Nobody Knows”
05 “Circle Change”
06 “Not Yer Spade”
07 “He Needs Me”
08 “Lunch Hour Freedom”
09 “Echo”
10 “Gettin There”
11 “All Kinds”
12 “Air”

TOUR DATES:
08/17 Allston, MA @ O’Brien’s Pub
08/18 Portland, ME @ Portland House Of Music
08/19 Troy, NY @ No Fun
08/20 Toronto, ON @ Bampot House Of Tea
08/21 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Government Center
09/02 Philadelphia, PA @ The Pouch
09/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory

Separation is out 9/2 via Dear Life Records. Pre-order it here.

