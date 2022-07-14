Stream Philly Hardcore Band Carbonite’s Super-Nasty New EP Like A Sickness

0

Anytime a super-hard band takes its name from a super-dorky reference, I think that’s great. Off the top of my head, I can name two different current hardcore bands named after Star Wars references, and maybe it’s a coincidence that they both record for From Within Records. There’s the Florida straight-edge crew Beskar and the Philadelphia all-star project Carbonite. Are beskar and carbonite the two hardest substances in the Star Wars universe? I don’t know! But the two bands named after them both crush!

There’s not a ton of info on Philly’s Carbonite out there in the world, but from what I can tell, the band’s lineup includes members of bands like Jesus Piece, Year Of The Knife, and Simulakra. Carbonite released their self-titled debut EP back in 2020, and now they’ve followed it with a new five-song 12″ called Like A Sickness. It’s bracing, metallic, militaristic music that makes me want to swat a plane out of the sky. Listen below.

The Like A Sickness EP is out now on From Within.

