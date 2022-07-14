Stream Gleemer’s Dark & Pretty New EP Here At All

New Music July 14, 2022 2:09 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Stream Gleemer’s Dark & Pretty New EP Here At All

New Music July 14, 2022 2:09 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Gleemer are a rock band from Colorado who incorporate elements of shoegaze, slowcore, grunge, and other sounds at the intersection of pretty and heavy. Their new EP Here At All collects five songs that remind me of Death Cab For Cutie, early Sun Kil Moon, and the moodier side of late-’90s alt-rock radio — but with guitar sounds bigger and more explosive than any of those reference points communicates. Check it out below.

Thanks to cwhit from our Discord server for recommending this one. If you’d like access to our Discord — and other privileges like seeing the site without ads — you can sign up for membership here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch The Reunited Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For The First Time In 25 Years

7 days ago 0

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love”

4 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music Via Blonded Radio On Channel Orange‘s 10th Anniversary

4 days ago 0

Marcus Mumford Announces Debut Solo Album With Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, & More

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest