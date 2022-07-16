Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt When Spiritualized Played Pitchfork Music Festival

Friday at the Red Stage, Spiritualized were spectacular. Song after song, Pierce and his band conjured powerful swells of gospel-infused psychedelic rock, music that made agony feel ecstatic and ecstasy feel infinite. Sometimes, as on the pulsing, stomping opener “Hey Jane” — on which soaring lead guitar and backup vocals blurred together into streaks of sonic neon — the music plunged from order into noise-bombed chaos. Sometimes, as on “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go,” the band let the beauty build unfettered. There were callbacks to the rock ‘n’ roll canon: solos that channeled George Harrison on the country-tinged slow jam “I’m Your Man,” frenetic bass that evoked the Velvet Underground’s “European Son” on “The Morning After.” Whether in the piano-led quiet of finale “So Long You Pretty Thing” or the electrified bluster of “She Kissed Me (It Felt Like A Hit),” the band never ceased to be majestic.

On some level it is surprising that Spiritualized have held on this long. For many years Pierce’s music delved deep into spiritual crises and struggles with substance abuse; his thematic focus was almost monolithic for a while, and the same experiences that informed his writing could have easily killed him. The ache in songs like “Lord Can You Hear Me” has always come across as authentic. After the chemical and the existential came the medical: His life was threatened at least twice, first by double pneumonia in 2005 and then liver disease in 2012. And yet as Pierce has cleaned up and settled down in recent years, his music has been no less inspired. The euphoric love songs that form the foundation of his recent sister albums, 2018’s And Nothing Hurt and this year’s Everything Was Beautiful, are as staggeringly gorgeous as anything he’s done.

Pierce has spent decades tapping into the same musical veins over and over again, a process that would yield diminishing returns for most. Yet he manages some kind of magic trick every time out, cycling back through similar religious imagery and sonic frameworks while somehow making them feel fresh. Near the end of Friday’s set, the band played back-to-back bangers from Everything Was Beautiful, the eruptive rock ‘n’ roll hymn “Let It Bleed (For Iggy)” and the lovestruck airborne epic “The A Song (Laid In Your Arms).” Rather than retreads, these tunes felt like refinements of the Spiritualized ethos — graceful, expansive, and vibrantly, contagiously alive. My only lament is that at just an hour, the set was far too brief for a band that has been so good for so long.

SETLIST:

“Hey Jane”

“She Kissed Me (It Felt Like A Hit)”

“Shine A Light”

“I’m Your Man”

“The Morning After”

“Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go”

“Let It Bleed (For Iggy)”

“The A Song (Laid In Your Arms)”

“So Long You Pretty Thing”