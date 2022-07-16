We Were Front And Center For The Armed At Pitchfork Fest And Holy Shit

When the smoke cleared, the first thing I saw was the jacked men in tank tops brandishing guitars. Then the women in Juggalo face paint clutching microphones. Then the blindfolded guy behind the keyboard. Not long after the handsome devil with the mischievous grin raised his fist, the heavy bass drone gave way to a punishingly loud, feverishly intense monolithic onslaught.

The Armed, an experimental hardcore collective from Detroit that functions like a multimedia art project but is very much a real band, put on what will almost certainly be the wildest, most entertaining set at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival. The group descended upon the slightly smaller, more intimate Blue Stage like a bomb Saturday afternoon and didn’t stop exploding for 45 minutes. Imagine Broken Social Scene if they were three times heavier and five times weirder. The sound was so harsh, the vibe so jubilant. In terms of both audacious spectacle and sheer sonic force, it was one of the most incredible rock shows I’ve ever witnessed.

Musically the Armed hit you with umpteen subgenres at once. Machine-gun drum fills blur together with programmed blast beats. Keyboards, bass, guitar, and laptops unite into walls of sound so loud that the guitar-hero finger tapping is usually swallowed up in noise. Singing, screaming, and shout-along hooks coexist within battering-ram songs that pull from grindcore, industrial, D-beat, black metal, and more. It is enough of a thrill on a pure audio level that the Armed’s last few records — most recently last year’s Ultrapop — more than stand up on their own without the pageantry of the live show.