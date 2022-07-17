Watch JoJo Siwa Hit A Home Run Off Quavo In The MLB Celebrity Softball Game

July 17, 2022
Watch JoJo Siwa Hit A Home Run Off Quavo In The MLB Celebrity Softball Game

July 17, 2022
The MLB Celebrity Softball Game took place at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, and there were quite a few notable names in the dugout: Bryan Cranston, J.K. Simmons, Bad Bunny, Simu Liu, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Action Bronson, Desus Nice, and The Kid Mero. One of the game’s most exciting moments took place when singer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa hit an inside-the-park home run off Quavo of Migos fame. Seems like a good time! Watch below.

And here’s Bad Bunny’s very loud greeting as he walked onto the field:

