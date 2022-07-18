Dan Wilson has spent the past few years resuscitating his band Semisonic and releasing a long string of solo material, in addition to all the work he puts in co-writing for others behind-the-scenes. Today, he’s announcing a new EP called Dancing On The Moon and introducing it with a cover of Perfume Genius’ Set My Heart On Fire Immediately track “On The Floor.”

“I’ve loved this Perfume Genius song since the first time I heard it. The more I listened, the more I loved it,” Wilson said in a statement, continuing:

When 2021 came to an end, it was one of a handful of songs at the very top of my ‘most listened’ list – up there with ‘Go Easy, Kid’ by Monica Martin and ‘Doin’ It’ by Herbie Hancock. Good company. When the Dancing On The Moon EP started coming together in the spring, I realized that ‘On the Floor’ might make a great cover song to add to the list. My version is musically different from the original, but the words and melody are unchanged – I didn’t want to mess with that. Those Perfume Genius melodies feel like they fit my voice. I wish I’d written this one myself.

The EP will also feature the previously released “Under the Circumstances” and “Red Light.” Check out the Perfume Genius cover below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Island”

02 “On The Floor” (Perfume Genius Cover)

03 “Dancing On The Moon”

04 “Red Light”

05 “Can’t Think Straight”

06 “Under The Circumstances”

The Dancing On The Moon EP is out 9/15.