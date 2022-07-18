Bruce Dickinson Yells At Fan Who Lit Flare During Iron Maiden Concert In Greece

0

Over the weekend, Iron Maiden performed at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece. While the band was playing through “The Number Of The Beast,” someone in the audience lit a flare. Bruce Dickinson was not happy. He stopped singing to yell at the fan directly with some harsh words: “The cunt with the fucking flare. I’m trying to sing up here, you fucking cocksucker. You Greek cunt. I’ve got to fucking sing, alright? Fuck you.”

Lighting a flare in the middle of a crowd — seems dangerous? See it go down below.

