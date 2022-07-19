Philadelphia heavy-metal riffers Sumerlands stayed silent after the 2016 release of their self-titled debut, only releasing two new songs last April: “Heavens Above” and a cover of the Fleetwood Mac deep cut “I’m So Afraid.” Now, Sumerlands are back with a new vocalist — Pagan Altar and Magic Circle’s Brendan Radigan — plus news of a sophomore album. Dreamkiller be out September 16 via Relapse Records. Sumerlands are also sharing the chugging title track, which is accompanied by a grainy video.

“The ‘Dreamkiller’ instrumental section was inspired by Elton John’s ‘Funeral For A Friend,’ which has the most evil sounding Bach-like guitar harmonies,” elaborates producer and guitarist Arthur Rizk, who produced the album at his own Redwood Studios. “I was drawing from the epicness of that song, as well as Judas Priest’s ‘Stained Class’ and Billy Joel’s ‘Movin’ Out’ which to me all typify that big 70s sound.”

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Twilight Points The Way”

02 “Heavens Above”

03 “Dreamkiller”

04 “Night Ride”

05 “Edge Of The Knife”

06 “Force Of A Storm”

07 “The Savior’s Lie”

08 “Death To Mercy”

Dreamkiller is out 9/16 via Relapse Records.