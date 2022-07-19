Next month, the Melbourne singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin will follow up her great 2019 album Crushing with her new full-length Pre-Pleasure. Jacklin recorded the new LP in Montreal, with the Weather Station’s Ben Whiteley and Will Kidman backing her up and with Owen Pallett supplying string arrangements. We’ve already posted the early singles “Lydia Wears A Cross” and “I Was Neon.” Today, Jacklin has released another one.

The new song “Love, Try Not To Let Go” is a softly propulsive number about what it’s like to feel yourself exploding with love. Jacklin directed the video with frequent collaborator Nick Mckk. The clip is a single shot of Jacklin dancing down a sidewalk, trying to hug anything she sees — a tree, a telephone pole, a scene-stealing cat. Check it out below.

Pre-Pleasure is out 8/26 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.