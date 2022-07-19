Jessie Ware – “Free Yourself”

Jessie Ware – "Free Yourself"

New Music July 19, 2022 By Chris DeVille
Jessie Ware starts her next era today. She does so with “Free Yourself,” a jubilantly funky disco-house track co-produced by Stuart Price and Clarence Coffee Jr. Ware debuted the song at Glastonbury last month, and now the studio version is out, replete with stabbing brass, stuttering programmed drums, and a strut-worthy bass groove.

In a press release, Ware shared this statement:

“Free Yourself” is the beginning of a new era for me. I’m so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions, and to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!

