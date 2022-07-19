Slipknot – “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”

New Music July 19, 2022 7:01 PM By James Rettig
0

Nü-metal mainstays Slipknot have announced a new album called THE END, SO FAR, their follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind. In the time since, lead singer Corey Taylor has also released his debut solo album. THE END, SO FAR will be out on September 30. The band’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan had this to tease: “New Music, new art, and new beginnings. Get ready for the end.” Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, “The Dying Song (Time To Sing),” which comes with a music video directed by Crahan. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Adderall”
02 “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”
03 “The Chapeltown Rag”
04 “Yen”
05 “Hivemind”
06 “Warranty”
07 “Medicine For The Dead”
08 “Acidic”
09 “Heirloom”
10 “H377”
11 “De Sade”
12 “Finale”

THE END, SO FAR is out 9/30 via Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it here.

Jonathan Weiner

