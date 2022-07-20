Jazz fusion bassist and R&B singer Michael Henderson has died. He was 71. The news was confirmed on the performer’s official Facebook page. Henderson was known for his work with Miles Davis in the 1970s and played on his early fusion albums Jack Johnson (1971), Live-Evil (1971), and Agharta (1975).

Henderson’s Facebook page was updated tonight with a confirmation of the singer’s passing.

Singer, Songwriter, Bass Innovator, Music Producer, Father and Son Michael Henderson has peacefully made his transition surrounded by family and loved ones today at his home, Atlanta Georgia… Bless his heart and soul… He touched the lives of many and returned that love through his many live concerts, music recordings, social media, interviews and incessant touring which he loved… Please stay posted for details pertaining to The Michael Henderson “Celebration of Life”..

Henderson was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi. In the early ’60s, he moved to Detroit to play as a session musician. Over the course of his career, he played with Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, the Dramatics, and many others. He also released a number of solo albums, beginning with 1976’s Gold. His final solo album was 1986’s Bedtime Stories.