The Wisconsin Band To Watch alums Disq have announced their second album, Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet, the follow-up to their 2020 debut LP Collector. It’ll be out in October, and today they’re introducing it with the smeary, twisted, and insistent lead single “Cujo Kiddies,” which is all about learning life lesson’s from everyone’s favorite rabid dog. “Raina tell me how you feel/ Cujo taught me how to heel,” the band’s Raina Bock sings in the chorus. “How am I meant to be still/ Everything is such a deal/ Cujo taught me how to chill.”

“I wanted to make a song that sounded like a freight train full of clowns and silly toys, barreling through the dark, observing and taking note of the various gloomy landscapes of my brain (without dwelling too long or taking any of it too seriously),” Bock said in a statement, continuing:

I wrote the first half of ‘Cujo’ from deep inside the hole of substance abuse and loneliness. The song was meant to function as a blueprint for how I wished my reality could look. Six months later, sitting in an ocean of boxes all packed up for what would be my fourth time moving that year, I wrote the second half. The experience inspired what I hope to be my lifelong approach to songwriting going forward… To write songs not with the goal of reflecting on where I am at a given moment, but as a tool to pull myself out of the way things are and toward the way I’d like them to be. I wrote ‘Cujo Kiddies’ for nobody else’s ears but my own, so while it is now making its way out into a strange world where I am not the only living person on earth, I truly from the bottom of my heart hope you all enjoy— but if you don’t, rest easy in knowing that it is no skin off the author’s back either way. This song has already done everything I could have ever hoped it would.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Civilization Four”

02 “Prize Contest Life”

03 “Cujo Kiddies”

04 “This Time”

05 “The Curtain”

06 “The Hardest Part”

07 “If Only”

08 “Charley Chimp”

09 “Tightrope”

10 “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs”

11 “Meant To Be”

12 “Hitting A Nail With A BB Gun”

TOUR DATES:

08/28 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

08/29 Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre *

08/30 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

09/01 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

09/02 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

09/17 La Crosse, WI @ Mid West Music Fest

11/16 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern #

11/17 Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch #

11/18 Toronto, ON @ The Drake #

11/20 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

11/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

11/22 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #

11/23 Washington, DC @ DC9 #

11/25 Columbus, OH @ The Basement #

11/26 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway #

11/28 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

11/29 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

12/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ^

12/03 Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at The Catalyst

12/05 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall %

12/06 Seattle, WA @ Barboza %

12/10 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

* Supporting Neko Case

# Support from Ducks Ltd.

^ Co-headline with Sorry

% Support from Sea Lemon

Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet is out 10/7 via Saddle Creek.