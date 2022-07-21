Julianna Riolino – “You”

New Music July 21, 2022 11:56 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Julianna Riolino – “You”

New Music July 21, 2022 11:56 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Toronto alt-country standout Julianna Riolino (who also performs with Daniel Romano’s The Outfit) announced her debut album, All Blue, last month. All Blue follows Riolino 2019 EP J.R. and will be out October 14 via You’ve Changed Records. The first single “Lone Ranger” came out in June, and now Riolino has followed that up with “You,” an upbeat number that takes cues from ’60s girl-group pop and Dolly Parton, among others.

Riolino recorded All Blue live at Toronto’s Baldwin Street Sound in August 2020 with producer Aaron Goldstein. “Recording live made for some long days, but it was a lot of fun and I had the benefit of working with some really talented people,” Riolino says. “It helped create this feeling of glimpsing a moment in time. It’s like therapy: I could just let out this period of life and then move forward.”

Listen to “You” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “If I Knew Now”
02 “Isn’t It A Pity”
03 “Lone Ranger”
04 “Archangel”
05 “Queen Of Spades”
06 “Hark!”
07 “Memory Of Blue”
08 “Why Do I Miss You”
09 “Long Feeling”
10 “You”
11 “Thistle And Thorned”

All Blue is out 10/14 via You’ve Changed Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Minneapolis’ Famed First Avenue Cancels Dave Chappelle Show After Backlash

1 day ago 0

Influential Jazz Fusion Bassist And R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dead At 71

2 days ago 0

Glorilla – “Tomorrow”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle”

4 days ago 0

Let’s Talk About The 2022 XXL Freshman Class

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest