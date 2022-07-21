Toronto alt-country standout Julianna Riolino (who also performs with Daniel Romano’s The Outfit) announced her debut album, All Blue, last month. All Blue follows Riolino 2019 EP J.R. and will be out October 14 via You’ve Changed Records. The first single “Lone Ranger” came out in June, and now Riolino has followed that up with “You,” an upbeat number that takes cues from ’60s girl-group pop and Dolly Parton, among others.

Riolino recorded All Blue live at Toronto’s Baldwin Street Sound in August 2020 with producer Aaron Goldstein. “Recording live made for some long days, but it was a lot of fun and I had the benefit of working with some really talented people,” Riolino says. “It helped create this feeling of glimpsing a moment in time. It’s like therapy: I could just let out this period of life and then move forward.”

Listen to “You” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “If I Knew Now”

02 “Isn’t It A Pity”

03 “Lone Ranger”

04 “Archangel”

05 “Queen Of Spades”

06 “Hark!”

07 “Memory Of Blue”

08 “Why Do I Miss You”

09 “Long Feeling”

10 “You”

11 “Thistle And Thorned”

All Blue is out 10/14 via You’ve Changed Records.