H.E.R. Will Star In ABC’s Beauty And The Beast

Earlier in July, ABC announced a hybrid special celebrating 30 years of Beauty And The Beast featuring live tribute performances and a screening of the 1992 Disney film. Songs from the original will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios, though the special itself will be pre-taped. Now, Variety confirms that H.E.R. is set to portray Belle in the special, which she is also producing. It’ll air on ABC on December 15 at 8pm ET and will be available to stream on Disney+ the next day. Jon M. Chu is also set to executive produce, and Hamish Hamilton will direct.

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the Beauty And The Beast legacy,” H.E.R. said in a statement. “The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle! I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration airs 12/15 on ABC at 8pm ET and will be available to stream on Disney+ the next day.