Katie Dey – “Will Get Fooled Again” (Max Tundra Cover)

New Music July 21, 2022 10:30 AM By James Rettig
0

Katie Dey – “Will Get Fooled Again” (Max Tundra Cover)

New Music July 21, 2022 10:30 AM By James Rettig
0

Next month, the British maximalist Max Tundra (aka musician Ben Jacobs) is releasing a remix mixtape called, shockingly, Remixtape, featuring contributions from the likes of Julia Holter, Kero Kero Bonito, A. G. Cook, and more. It’s coming out alongside reissues of Max Tundra’s three proper albums. Today, we’re getting a Katie Dey cover of “Will Get Fooled Again,” which appeared on his 2008 album Parallax Error Beheads You. “I was so honoured to messily cover this exceedingly complex song and I’m grateful Ben trusted me enough to apply my degenerate style to something so precious,” Dey said in a statement.

“I was stoked to hear Katie Dey repurpose ‘Will Get Fooled Again’ into this absolute monster of a track,” Jacobs added. “It sounds like a spinning, glittering, otherworldly being, whirring around, smashing up a sweet shop – and I am totally here for it.” Check out the cover below.

And here’s that A. G. Cook remix:

The Remixtape will be released 8/12 via Domino.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Minneapolis’ Famed First Avenue Cancels Dave Chappelle Show After Backlash

1 day ago 0

Influential Jazz Fusion Bassist And R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dead At 71

2 days ago 0

Glorilla – “Tomorrow”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle”

4 days ago 0

Let’s Talk About The 2022 XXL Freshman Class

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest