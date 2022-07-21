Next month, the British maximalist Max Tundra (aka musician Ben Jacobs) is releasing a remix mixtape called, shockingly, Remixtape, featuring contributions from the likes of Julia Holter, Kero Kero Bonito, A. G. Cook, and more. It’s coming out alongside reissues of Max Tundra’s three proper albums. Today, we’re getting a Katie Dey cover of “Will Get Fooled Again,” which appeared on his 2008 album Parallax Error Beheads You. “I was so honoured to messily cover this exceedingly complex song and I’m grateful Ben trusted me enough to apply my degenerate style to something so precious,” Dey said in a statement.

“I was stoked to hear Katie Dey repurpose ‘Will Get Fooled Again’ into this absolute monster of a track,” Jacobs added. “It sounds like a spinning, glittering, otherworldly being, whirring around, smashing up a sweet shop – and I am totally here for it.” Check out the cover below.

And here’s that A. G. Cook remix:

The Remixtape will be released 8/12 via Domino.