Teens In Trouble – “Decomposing”

Teens In Trouble are a Raleigh band led by Lizzie Killian. They’ve been around for a bit, releasing a single called “Santa Monica” in 2015 back when they were based out of San Francisco, but in a couple months they’re putting out a self-titled debut EP via Asian Man Records. Today, they’re sharing a charming new single called “Decomposing,” which is bright and sunny and hooky and reminds me of the melody-forward rock that bands like Vivian Girls and the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart were putting out in the late ’00s.

“I developed a green thumb over the pandemic and started getting into composting last spring,” Killian said in a statement. “It was a sunny day in Raleigh and I was out in my backyard collecting dried leaves and twigs and putting them in compost. Something about it felt very cathartic that I started singing ‘We are dirt We are clean/ We are slowly decomposing’ to myself enough times until I recorded a voice memo on my phone.”

Watch a Aja Pop-directed music video for the song below.

And here’s the previous EP single, “I’m Not Worried”:

The Teens In Trouble EP is out 9/2 via Asian Man Records.