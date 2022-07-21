U2, Gladys Knight, & Amy Grant Are This Year’s Kennedy Center Honorees

U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, Tania León, and George Clooney are the artists who will receive the Kennedy Center Honors this year. The 2022 induction ceremony will take place on December 4 in Washington DC, with a televised version of the ceremony to follow at a later date.

In a statement, U2 shared:

In December 1980, we made our first trip across the Atlantic to America. Our first show was at The Ritz in New York City, the second, The Bayou in D.C. We had big dreams then, fueled in part by the commonly held belief at home that America smiles on Ireland. And it turned out to be true, yet again. But even in the wilder thoughts, we never imagined that 40 years on, we would be invited back to receive one of the nation’s greatest honours…It has been a four-decade love affair with the country and its people, its artists, and culture. We consider America to be a home away from home and we are very grateful to the Kennedy Center Honors for welcoming us into this great clan of extraordinary artists

“I’m humbled beyond words to be included amongst this prestigious group of individuals, both past and present,” Glayds Knight said in her own statement. “You could never have told me as a young girl starting my career that I would be honored on a stage such as this, with artists and humanitarians such as these—it just wouldn’t have seemed possible. It would have been the dream of all dreams.”

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors,” Amy Grant said in her acceptance statement. “Through the years, I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other.”

Last year’s honorees included Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, and Berry Gordy.