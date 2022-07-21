The Polyphonic Spree’s debut album The Beginning Stages Of… turned 20 this past spring. We didn’t do an article about it because you can’t cover everything, even on the nostalgia beat. But they definitely feel like a relic of their moment: a cult-like psychedelic choir, robes and all, led by the guy from Dallas psych-pop band Tripping Daisy, emerging at a time when their sonic and geographic neighbors the Flaming Lips were really popping off. But the band has maintained a relatively consistent level of output over the past two decades; they’re up to seven albums, counting last year’s covers collection Afflatus.

It’s about to be eight. Spree supervisor Tim DeLaughter has been traveling across the US debuting new music at remote outposts, and now they’ve shared some of it online too. Although DeLaughter says new album Salvage Enterprise needs to be experienced as a whole, he’s gone ahead and shared closing track “Got Down To The Soul” anyway. It sounds like the Polyphonic Spree! Listen below.

Salvage Enterprise won’t see release until 2023.