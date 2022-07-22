Back in April, Mexican-American singer-songwriter and producer Cuco announced his sophomore album, Fantasy Getaway, would be out on July 22 via Interscope. The follow-up to his 2019 debut Para Mi, Cuco (real name Omar Banos)’s latest features guest spots from Adriel Favela, Bratty, DannyLux, and Kacey Musgraves. In the album lead-up, he’s shared “Aura,” “Time Machine,” “Caution,” and “Fin Del Mundo” (which features Bratty), and now, in tandem with the album’s release, Cuco is sharing “Sitting In The Corner” featuring Adriel Favela and Kacey Musgraves.

Blending traditional Mexican tones and laid-back psychedelia, “Sitting In The Corner” brings new meaning to the term “genreless” with relaxed acoustic strums and the complimentary vocal mix. Cuco recently described writing the song to Rolling Stone: “It’s crazy for me to even be a part of it, and I say ‘being a part of it’ because I did obviously write the song and help with the creation of it, but there’s so many driving forces to it. The fact that it’s on my album… I felt like I won the lottery right there.”

Listen to “Sitting In The Corner” below.

Fantasy Getaway is out now via Interscope.