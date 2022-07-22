The new dvsn song “If I Got Caught” centers on the hook “If I get caught cheatin’, that don’t mean I don’t love you.” It’s insanely catchy and delivered as a gang vocal, so don’t be surprised when it becomes a hit for the duo of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85. “If I Get Caught” samples Jay-Z’s “Song Cry,” and if the iMessage screenshot posted to dvsn’s Instagram is to be believed, Jay has heard it and weighed in:

I didn’t think I could make a song more toxic than Song Cry I stand corrected

According to dvsn, though, “it’s not toxic it’s honest.” Decide for yourself below via director Andy Madeleine’s video.