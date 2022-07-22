dvsn – “If I Get Caught”

New Music July 22, 2022 11:23 AM By Chris DeVille
0

dvsn – “If I Get Caught”

New Music July 22, 2022 11:23 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The new dvsn song “If I Got Caught” centers on the hook “If I get caught cheatin’, that don’t mean I don’t love you.” It’s insanely catchy and delivered as a gang vocal, so don’t be surprised when it becomes a hit for the duo of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85. “If I Get Caught” samples Jay-Z’s “Song Cry,” and if the iMessage screenshot posted to dvsn’s Instagram is to be believed, Jay has heard it and weighed in:

I didn’t think I could make a song more toxic than Song Cry

I stand corrected

According to dvsn, though, “it’s not toxic it’s honest.” Decide for yourself below via director Andy Madeleine’s video.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Minneapolis’ Famed First Avenue Cancels Dave Chappelle Show After Backlash

2 days ago 0

Influential Jazz Fusion Bassist And R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dead At 71

3 days ago 0

Ricky Martin Speaks Out About Nephew’s Dropped Allegations Of Sexual Relationship

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle”

5 days ago 0

Glorilla – “Tomorrow”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest