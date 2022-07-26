In recent months we’ve been tracing the progress of Brooklyn combo Foyer Red by posting their early singles “Blood” and “Flipper.” Today that progress continues with a new track called “Pickles.”

The band — which seems to have expanded from a trio to a quintet — embraces a tightly wound and spunky sound here, Elana Riordan’s vocals sharing space with quirky keyboard and guitar melodies and saucy male backing vocals like some kind of alternate-universe B-52’s song. To edge my reference points gradually toward the present, Mitch Myers’ singing sort of evokes Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan digging into his lower register, and Riordan reminds me of Ava Trilling from Forth Wanderers.

In a press release, Riordan writes:

The lyrics are about depressive episodes trapping you in your own home, turning physical space into dungeon space. Everything feels stale; the air gets too warm but you can’t get up to fix it. You’re relying on external factors to make a difference in your world and there’s a sort of intersection of comfort and discomfort.

Listen below, where you can also check out Foyer Red’s tour dates with Lawn. (There are only two left: tonight in Kingston, NY and tomorrow in Washington, DC.)

TOUR DATES:

07/26 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

07/27 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop