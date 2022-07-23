U2 is set to be the first act to perform at the MSG Sphere at the Venetian in Las Vegas when the new arena opens next year. According to Billboard, the performances will be part of a multi-show residency at the $1.8 billion arena, which is currently being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment chairman James Dolan. As for U2, the band’s residency will take place over several months and performed on non-consecutive days.

Once opened, the MSG Sphere plans offer a high-tech entertainment experience, with “multi-sensory” light and sound within the largest spherical structure ever built. According to Billboard, the venue will be able to hold 20,000 standing guests and 17,500 seated guests, plus 23 VIP suites. The Sphere will also feature 160,000 square feet of video viewing space (described as an “interior immersive display” by officials), state-of-the-art spatial audio, and an exterior exosphere that adjusts the building’s appearance via LED technology.

It’ll be connected to the Venetian Resort via a 1,000-foot-long pedestrian bridge. The venue was first announced in February 2018. A second MSG Sphere is also being planned in London.