Twenty One Pilots Mash Up “Heathens” And The Stranger Things Theme
Twenty One Pilots performed in Romania this past week, where they mashed up their 2016 hit “Heathens” with the synth-driven theme from Stranger Things. Immediately prior, the screen behind the band read “music has the power to save everyone” with footage from the series showing Max (Sadie Sink) running from the “Upside Down” demon Vecna. (On the show, Max is saved from Vecna by listening to her favorite song, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” aka the song of summer.) Watch the mash-up below.