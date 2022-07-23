New Leonard Cohen Tribute Album Will Feature Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop, Mavis Staples, & More

In terms of tribute albums, there are a lot dedicated to Leonard Cohen. There’s 2005’s Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, which went along with Lian Lunson’s film of the same name. There’s also 1995’s Tower of Song: The Songs of Leonard Cohen and 1991’s I’m Your Fan, which featured contributions from R.E.M., Pixies, John Cale, and lots more era-appropriate names. Plus, there’s 2017’s tribute-concert-turned-album Sincerely, L. Cohen: A Live Celebration of Leonard Cohen. Now, there’s another Leonard Cohen tribute album in the works: It’s called Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen and it’ll be released on November 11 via BlueNote.

Among the contributors to BlueNote’s tribute album are Peter Gabriel (“Here It Is,” which originally appeared on Leonard Cohen’s 2001 album Ten New Songs), plus Norah Jones (“Steer Your Way”), Sarah McLachlan (“Hallelujah”), James Taylor (“Coming Back To You”), Mavis Staples (“If It Be Your Will”), Iggy Pop (“You Want It Darker”), and more. Check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Steer Your Way” – Norah Jones

03 “Here It Is” – Peter Gabriel

04 “Suzanne” – Gregory Porter

05 “Hallelujah” – Sarah McLachlan

06 “Avalanche” – Immanuel Wilkins

07 “Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye” – Luciana Souza

08 “Coming Back To You” – James Taylor

09 “You Want It Darker” – Iggy Pop

10 “If It Be Your Will” – Mavis Staples

11 “Seems So Long Ago, Nancy” – David Gray

12 “Famous Blue Raincoat” – Nathaniel Rateliff

13 “Bird On The Wire” – Bill Frisell

Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen is out 11/11 via BlueNote.