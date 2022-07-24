Back in April, Red Hot Chili Peppers returned with their first new album in six years, Unlimited Love. Turns out they have more where that came from. The band has announced another new Rick Rubin-produced double album called Return Of The Dream Canteen, which will be released on October 14. RHCP revealed its existence at the kickoff for their tour in Denver, where they also said that its lead single is named “Tip Of My Tongue.”

“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been,” RHCP said in a statement. “Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs.” They continued:

A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly.

Return Of The Dream Canteen is out 10/14 via Warner Records.