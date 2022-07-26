Over the weekend, Marvel Studios unveiled the teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the massively successful superhero film Black Panther. The original movie had a blockbuster soundtrack that was curated by Kendrick Lamar. Though no details about the accompanying soundtrack have been announced, it seems clear that the film will continue to have some notable music names involved.

The Wakanda Forever teaser trailer featured a new cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry” by Nigerian superstar Tems, and that song has been packaged on an EP called the Wakanda Forever Prologue, which was put together by the film’s composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler. It also includes new tracks by Amaarae and Santa Fe Klan.

“This Prologue is an aural first glimpse of Wakanda Forever. The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria. We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social and historical contexts of their music,” Göransson and Coogler said in a press statement, continuing:

We built a catalogue of instrumental and vocal recordings with them that explored both traditional and non-traditional uses of their musical material. During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film. Using the script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines and cultures. The instrumental score and soundtrack for Wakanda Forever both organically grew from these sessions and workshops. They are conceived together as a singular entity to create an immersive and enveloping sound world for the film.

Hear the Wakanda Forever Prologue EP and watch the teaser trailer below.

The Wakanda Forever Prologue EP is out now. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters on November 11.