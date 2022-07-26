The Weeknd Announces Haunted Houses

The Weeknd is getting into the haunted house game. The Canadian pop star has teamed up with Universal Studios to create a pair of haunted house experiences in both Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood as part of their Halloween Horror Nights event.

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare will be based around the songs and imagery associated with his 2020 album After Hours, whose rollout included a ton of music videos that would be fitting for a haunted house. Songs from the album will play as, per a press release, attendees are “stalked by slashers, bandaged maniacs, gruesome toad-like creatures and other unfathomable horrors from the mind of the artist.”

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” Abel Tesfaye said in a statement. “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

Here’s a teaser for the experience:

More info available here.