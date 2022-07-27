Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson have teamed up for a new collaborative album under the name Plains. It’s called I Walked With You A Ways, and the pair recorded it at Brad Cook’s studio in Durham with a backing band that included Spencer Tweedy and Phil Cook. The project, which is being billed as a one-time-only affair, is being introduced with the lead single “Problem With It,” which is twangy and driving and warm.

“I’m thrilled to announce this new project and album. I’ve felt a connection to Jess’s songwriting and a kinship with her since we met years ago,” Crutchfield said in a statement. “Getting to lean into the influence of the music we both grew up with while also making something that feels very current and fresh to me was a great experience and I’m so happy to finally share it.”

“Making this record with Katie was a deeply expansive experience for me as a songwriter,” Williamson said, continuing:

I really trust her ear and sensibilities, and she encouraged me to explore aspects of my songwriting that in the past I’ve shied away from. Katie’s support was so important for me as we wrote this album. We gave ourselves permission to lean into the music that raised us and write the kind of classic timeless songs that we both grew up singing along to. For me that was The Chicks and Dolly Parton, and having a place to channel those influences was an absolute blast. My hope with Plains was to tap into something Universal. I love the album we made, and I’m so excited to play it live.

Waxahatchee’s most recent album was 2020’s Saint Cloud; Williamson’s most recent, Sorceress also came out that same year. Listen to “Problem With It” and check out Plains’ tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Summer Sun”

02 “Problem With It”

03 “Line Of Sight”

04 “Abeline”

05 “Hurricane”

06 “Bellafatima”

07 “Last 2 On Earth”

08 “Easy”

09 “No Record Of Wrongs”

10 “I Walked With You A Ways”

TOUR DATES (w/ MJ Lenderman):

10/21 Seattle WA @ The Neptune Theatre

10/22 Portland OR @ Revolution Hall

10/24 Sonoma CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

10/25 San Francisco CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/26 Los Angeles CA @ Belasco Theater

10/28 Pioneertown CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

10/29 Phoenix AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/31 Dallas TX @ Studio at The Factory

11/01 Austin TX @ Scoot Inn

11/03 New Orleans LA @ Tipitina’s

11/04 Birmingham AL @ Saturn

11/05 Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

11/06 Atlanta GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/07 Saxapahaw NC @ Haw River Ballroom

11/09 Washington DC @ The Howard Theatre

11/10 Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

11/11 New York NY @ Webster Hall

11/12 Jersey City NJ @ White Eagle Hall

11/13 Boston MA @ Royale

11/15 Toronto ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/16 Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/17 Chicago IL @ Vic Theatre

11/18 Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue

11/19 Kansas City MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

I Walked With You A Ways is out 10/14 via Anti. Pre-order it here.