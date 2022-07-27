Rina Sawayama – “Hold The Girl”

Rina Sawayama – “Hold The Girl”

Thurstan Redding

New Music July 27, 2022 1:14 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Rina Sawayama will release her sophomore album, Hold The Girl on September 16 (moved up from its previous drop date of September 2), and we’ve already heard a few singles, starting with “This Hell” and a follow-up, “Catch Me In The Air.” Now, Sawayama has shared the album’s title track, and it’s nothing short of a monster-sized club banger.

Discussing “Hold The Girl” with BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, Sawayama said her latest “was the first song I wrote for the record at the end of 2020 — I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song…that was the start of it. I was crying before going into the studio to write about it.” Sawayama also recently added a slew of US dates to her tour schedule; they kick off in November in Brooklyn and wrap closer to Thanksgiving in Los Angeles.

Listen to “Hold The Girl” below.

TRACKLIST:
1 “Minor Feelings”
2 “Hold The Girl”
3 “This Hell”
4 “Catch Me In The Air”
5 “Forgiveness”
6 “Holy (Til You Let Me Go)”
7 “Your Age”
8 “Imagining”
9 “Frankenstein”
10 “Hurricanes”
11 “Send My Love To John”
12 “Phantom”
13 “To Be Alive”

TOURDATES:
08/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/20 – Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic Osaka
08/21 – Tokyo, Japan @ Summersonic Festival
09/03 – Stradbally, Republic of Ireland @ Electric Picnic
10/12 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
10/13 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
10/15 – Dublin, Republic of Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
10/18 – Nottingham, England @ Rock City
10/20- Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy
10/21 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham
10/23 – Brighton, East Sussex, England @ Brighton Dome
10/24 – Cardiff, Wales @ The Great Hall *NEW DATE*
10/26 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
11/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
11/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/05 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
11/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/09 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/11 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
11/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/18 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/21 – Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater
11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Hold The Girl is out 9/16 via Dirty Hit.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

