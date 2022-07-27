Rina Sawayama will release her sophomore album, Hold The Girl on September 16 (moved up from its previous drop date of September 2), and we’ve already heard a few singles, starting with “This Hell” and a follow-up, “Catch Me In The Air.” Now, Sawayama has shared the album’s title track, and it’s nothing short of a monster-sized club banger.

Discussing “Hold The Girl” with BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, Sawayama said her latest “was the first song I wrote for the record at the end of 2020 — I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song…that was the start of it. I was crying before going into the studio to write about it.” Sawayama also recently added a slew of US dates to her tour schedule; they kick off in November in Brooklyn and wrap closer to Thanksgiving in Los Angeles.

Listen to “Hold The Girl” below.

TRACKLIST:

1 “Minor Feelings”

2 “Hold The Girl”

3 “This Hell”

4 “Catch Me In The Air”

5 “Forgiveness”

6 “Holy (Til You Let Me Go)”

7 “Your Age”

8 “Imagining”

9 “Frankenstein”

10 “Hurricanes”

11 “Send My Love To John”

12 “Phantom”

13 “To Be Alive”

TOURDATES:

08/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/20 – Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic Osaka

08/21 – Tokyo, Japan @ Summersonic Festival

09/03 – Stradbally, Republic of Ireland @ Electric Picnic

10/12 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

10/13 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

10/15 – Dublin, Republic of Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

10/18 – Nottingham, England @ Rock City

10/20- Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

10/21 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham

10/23 – Brighton, East Sussex, England @ Brighton Dome

10/24 – Cardiff, Wales @ The Great Hall *NEW DATE*

10/26 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

11/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

11/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/05 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

11/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/09 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/18 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/21 – Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Hold The Girl is out 9/16 via Dirty Hit.