In June, UK punk trio Big Joanie (aka Stephanie Phillips, Estella Adeyeri, and Chardine Taylor-Stone) shared “Happier Still,” their first new release since covering Solange in 2020. Now, Big Joanie have announced that their sophomore album, Back Home, will be out November 4 via Kill Rock Stars. It’s the follow-up to 2018’s Sistahs. Along with the news is a lead single: “In My Arms,” which also has a music video directed by Lydia Garret.

Recorded at Hermitage Works Studios in North London, Back Home was produced and mixed by Margo Broom (Goat Girl, Fat White Family) and features violin from Charlotte Valentine (No Home). The album’s embroidered cover art is by multidisciplinary artist Angelica Ellis. “It’s about the different ideas of home,” Phillips explains of the album’s intention. “Whether that’s here in the UK, back in Africa or the Caribbean, or a place that doesn’t really exist; it’s neither here nor there.”

Listen to and watch “In My Arms” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cactus Tree”

02 “Taut”

03 “Confident Man”

04 “What Are You Waiting For”

05 “In My Arms”

06 “Your Words”

07 “Count To 10”

08 “Happier Still”

09 “Insecure”

10 “Today”

11 “I Will”

12 “In My Arms (Reprise)”

13 “Sainted”

Back Home is out 11/4 via Kill Rock Stars in the US and Daydream Library Series in the UK.