Watch Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino Sing The National Anthem At A Dodgers Game
Last night, Bethany Cosentino, leader of indie institution Best Coast and longtime Los Angeles representative, sang the National Anthem before a Los Angeles Dodgers home game. You don’t have to be particularly stoked about the current state of the union or the whole National Anthem sporting-event ritual to be happy for Cosentino. She was very excited to do the thing.
https://twitter.com/BestCoast/status/1551986905868144640
Cosentino did a good job at singing a notoriously difficult song. Best Coast have posted video of the performance on their YouTube, and you can watch it below.
Sadly, Cosentino was not a good luck charm for her home team, who proceeded to lose 8-3 to the Washington Nationals.