Last night, Bethany Cosentino, leader of indie institution Best Coast and longtime Los Angeles representative, sang the National Anthem before a Los Angeles Dodgers home game. You don’t have to be particularly stoked about the current state of the union or the whole National Anthem sporting-event ritual to be happy for Cosentino. She was very excited to do the thing.

Cosentino did a good job at singing a notoriously difficult song. Best Coast have posted video of the performance on their YouTube, and you can watch it below.

Sadly, Cosentino was not a good luck charm for her home team, who proceeded to lose 8-3 to the Washington Nationals.