Cryalot – “Touch The Sun”

New Music July 27, 2022 12:14 PM By James Rettig
Last month, Kero Kero Bonito’s Sarah Midori Perry revealed a new solo project called Cryalot with “Hell Is Here.” She’s releasing her debut EP, Icarus, next month, and today she’s back with another new song from it, “Touch The Sun,” which is brighter and sweeter than its predecessor.

“Touch The Sun is about the feeling of being invincible and the unshakable belief that you can overcome any difficulties,” Perry said of the track. “It depicts the beginning of the Icarus story; celebrating the courage when he decides to take flight, the excitement of breaking free and knowing that leap of faith is worth all the risks.”

Watch a video for it below.

The Icarus EP is out 8/26 via AWAL.

James Rettig Staff

