Last month, Chicago indie staples Whitney (Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek) announced they were returning with a new album, SPARK, which is the follow-up to 2019’s Forever Turned Around. At the time, the duo shared lead single “REAL LOVE.” More recently, they brought “REAL LOVE” to Kimmel. Now, Whitney is back again with two new offerings from SPARK: “TWIRL” and “BLUE.”

Here’s how Whitney describe their two new tracks:

With “TWIRL,” John Congleton and Brad Cook really created the framework for us to explore a new palette. What started as a simple love song grew into a wider take on human connection that we feel lucky to have made.

They add of “BLUE”:

We wrote “BLUE” at what I would now call “peak isolation” in the beginning of 2021. In hindsight it’s clear that we were attempting to manifest a different set of circumstances through the fantasy of love.

Listen to both below.

SPARK is out 9/16 via Secretly Canadian.