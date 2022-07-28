Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot Dead At 24

Yesterday, the ascendant rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana. Jay, whose real name was Javorius Scott, was shot yesterday afternoon outside a Bogalusa home, and he died at an area hospital. Another person was also wounded in the shooting, and TMZ describes the other victim as “a relative of the rapper, potentially his father.” That other victim is now in stable condition. JayDaYoungan was 24.

JayDaYoungan began his rap career when he released his debut mixtape YOUNGANimal in 2016. Jay dropped out of high school, and he signed with Atlantic after building up a significant following, both regionally and online. Jay’s style was a bluesy, melodic croak that put him in the same company as his fellow Louisiana star NBA YoungBoy.

After releasing a number of mixtapes, Jay came out with his major-label debut album Baby23 in 2020. His videos regularly drew millions of views, and he worked with rappers like Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, and Kevin Gates. Earlier this year, Jay released two EPs, Scarred and All Is Well.

For basically his entire career, JayDaYoungan faced serious legal trouble. He was arrested a number of times in the past few years, for charges that included assaulting a pregnant woman and accessory to second-degree murder. He didn’t live long enough to stand trial for any of those charges.

You can see some of JayDaYoungan’s work below.