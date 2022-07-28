Doll Spirit Vessel – “What Stays”

New Music July 28, 2022 12:04 PM By James Rettig
0

Doll Spirit Vessel – “What Stays”

New Music July 28, 2022 12:04 PM By James Rettig
0

The Philadelphia band Doll Spirit Vessel are releasing their debut album, What Stays, in a couple weeks. We highlighted “Something Small” from it earlier this month, and today they’re back with the album’s title track. It’s a pretty, slippery rock song that locks into focus as Kati Malison sings about lacking form. “I’m thinking shapeless thoughts about intimacy/ About endless need/ About moments/ Moments of peace.” Here’s how Malison framed the track:

You wake up on a Tuesday and can’t recall waking up last Tuesday, or even yesterday. You can barely bring into focus the wisps of a dream you just woke up from. We all lose the present moment as it instantly, eternally, and ceaselessly vanishes. We all forget, and we all remember things differently than they actually were. Worst of all, however warped our own memories, we are infinitely less able to inhabit the experiences of others, past and present. ‘What Stays’ was one of the last songs I wrote for this album— it grieves the loss of both my own life as it passes, and the lives of the people I love, which I can never come close enough to knowing.

Watch a video for it below.

What Stays is out 8/12 via Disposable America. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

2 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

4 days ago 0

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

2 days ago 0

Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest