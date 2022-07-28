Dua Lipa Responds To Fan Setting Off Fireworks At Her Toronto Show

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

News July 28, 2022 6:36 PM By Rachel Brodsky
As somebody who lives in a neighborhood where fireworks randomly go off so loudly it sounds like actual cannon fire, I don’t blame Dua Lipa for getting upset at fans for setting off unauthorized fireworks at her show in Toronto. For context, last night (July 27) Dua performed a leg of her Future Nostalgia tour at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and some audience members set off fireworks inside the stadium. Now, Dua has shared a statement on her Instagram Story, writing: “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.”

Here’s the full statement:

Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto. Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are. There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone is working hard to find how this incident occurred. Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I’m so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way. All my love, Dua.

No one was seriously injured, but Variety reports that some audience members received burn marks on their legs and shoes. Watch the moment go down below, and see Dua’s response.

