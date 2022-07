Watch Green Day Play “Warning” & “Church On Sunday” For The First Time In 21 Years

Green Day are headlining Lollapalooza Sunday. Last night, they played a career-spanning warm-up show at the Metro in Chicago where they broke out a bunch of deep cuts. Mostly ignoring their written setlist, Billie Joe Armstrong & Co. dug into tracks from 2000’s Warning: “Church On Sunday” and “Warning,” both of which they had not played live since 2001. They also performed American Idiot deep cut “Whatsername” as a full band for the first time since 2005, among other songs, like “Murder City” from 21st Century Breakdown, which they hadn’t played as a full band since 2013. Watch some fan-shot footage below.

“Church On Sunday”

“Warning” (Watch at about 5m20s in)

“Whatsername”

SETLIST:

01 “American Idiot”

02 “Holiday”

03 “Revolution Radio” (Not on written setlist)

04 “Letterbomb” (First time live since 2017; not on written setlist)

05 “Church On Sunday” (First time live since 2001; not on written setlist)

06 “Too Dumb To Die” (First time live since 2017; not on written setlist)

07 “Scattered” (Not on written setlist)

08 “Bang Bang” (Not on written setlist)

09 “Chump” (Not on written setlist)

10 “Longview”

11 “Burnout” (Not on written setlist)

12 “Disappearing Boy” (Not on written setlist)

13 “Private Ale” (First time live since 2016; not on written setlist)

14 “Christie Road” (First time live since 2017; not on written setlist)

15 “One Of My Lies” (First time live since 2017; not on written setlist)

16 “Whatsername” (First full band performance since 2005; not on written setlist)

17 “Oh Love” (Partial, aborted during the first verse; first time live since 2013; not on written setlist)

18 “Warning” (First time live since 2001; not on written setlist, aborted during bridge. Mike sings 2nd verse)

19 “Murder City” (First full band performance since 2013; Not on written setlist)

20 “Welcome To Paradise”

21 “Geek Stink Breath” (First time live since 2017; not on written setlist)

22 “Stuck With Me” (Not on written setlist)

23 “Basket Case”

24 “Brain Stew”

25 “St. Jimmy”

26 “J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva)” (First time live since 2017; not on written setlist)

27 “Minority”

28 “Waiting”