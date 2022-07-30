It was only a matter of time before this happened: Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, who plays Hellfire Club leader and beloved metalhead Eddie Munson, got to meet Metallica, whom he famously covers in Stranger Things Season 4. Ahead of the band’s Lollapalooza set on Thursday night, Quinn went backstage with Metallica and they all thrashed out on “Master Of Puppets” together.

Later, during Metallica’s actual Lolla set, the band aired that now-famous footage from Stranger Things Season 4, specifically the moment where Eddie/Quinn distracts the Upside Down Vecna bats by shredding to “Master Of Puppets” on the roof of a van. Thanks to the Stranger Things bump, “Master Of Puppets” recently cracked the US and UK Top 40 — three decades after its initial release in 1986.

Watch Quinn meet and perform with Metallica before their Lollapalooza set, and while you’re at it, watch Quinn’s very charming interview on Fallon from last week.